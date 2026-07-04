FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Rays On July 4

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .237 BA, .310 OBP and .465 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 45 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (7-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Houston AstrosRecent Houston Astros Player News

View All Houston Astros Player News