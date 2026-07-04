Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Rays On July 4

Walker is hitting for a .237 BA, .310 OBP and .465 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 45 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (15th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (7-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.

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