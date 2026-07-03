Christian Walker And Astros Take On Rays On July 3

Walker is hitting for a .239 BA, .310 OBP and .469 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 45 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Nick Martinez (7-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.66 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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