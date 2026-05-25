Christian Walker And Astros Face Rangers On May 25

Walker is hitting for a .265 BA, .338 OBP and .531 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 31 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (8th in MLB). He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Kumar Rocker (2-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season.

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