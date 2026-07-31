Christian Walker And Astros Take On Rangers On July 31

Walker is hitting for a .235 BA, .312 OBP and .453 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 53 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 62 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi (10-8) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 130 strikeouts.

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