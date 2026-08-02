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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Play Rangers On Aug. 2

Christian Walker and the Houston Astros will square off against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .238 BA, .314 OBP and .460 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 55 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 64 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (4-8) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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