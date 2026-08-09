Christian Walker And Astros Play Padres On Aug. 9

Walker is hitting for a .242 BA, .321 OBP and .460 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 59 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 67 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Randy Vasquez (7-6) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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