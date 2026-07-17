Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Orioles On July 17

Walker is hitting for a .237 BA, .313 OBP and .462 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 50 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Rangers) he went 0 for 3.

Dean Kremer (1-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.09 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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