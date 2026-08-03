Christian Walker And Astros Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 3

Walker is hitting for a .238 BA, .315 OBP and .460 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 55 runs. In 451 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 64 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Shane Bieber gets the start for the Blue Jays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.74 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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