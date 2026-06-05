Christian Walker And Astros Take On Athletics On June 5

Walker is hitting for a .247 BA, .318 OBP and .494 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 37 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs (5th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Jack Perkins makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.

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