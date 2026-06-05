Christian Walker And Astros Take On Athletics On June 5
Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will take on the Athletics at Daikin Park, on Friday, June 5 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Walker is hitting for a .247 BA, .318 OBP and .494 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 37 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs (5th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.
Jack Perkins makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.