Christian Walker And Astros Face Angels On July 29

Walker is hitting for a .235 BA, .311 OBP and .455 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 52 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Grayson Rodriguez makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with an 8.54 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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