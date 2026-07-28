Christian Walker And Astros Take On Angels On July 28

Walker is hitting for a .232 BA, .309 OBP and .446 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 51 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (3-7 with a 4.05 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season.

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