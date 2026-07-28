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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Take On Angels On July 28

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, July 28 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Walker has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .232 BA, .309 OBP and .446 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 51 runs. In 427 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 61 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (3-7 with a 4.05 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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