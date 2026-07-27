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Christian Walker
Houston Astros

Christian Walker

Houston Astros • #8 1B

Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Angels On July 27

Christian Walker and his Houston Astros will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, July 27 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Walker has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .232 BA, .307 OBP and .447 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 51 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 61 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Walbert Urena (6-7 with a 2.78 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Walker

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