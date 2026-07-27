Christian Walker And Astros Square Off Against Angels On July 27

Walker is hitting for a .232 BA, .307 OBP and .447 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 51 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 61 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Walbert Urena (6-7 with a 2.78 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season.

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