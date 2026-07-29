Christian Scott And Mets Play Braves On July 29
Christian Scott will get the start for his New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Scott is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.