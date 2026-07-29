Christian Scott And Mets Play Braves On July 29

Scott is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.