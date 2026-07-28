Christian Scott And Mets Take On Braves On July 28
Christian Scott will get the start for his New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Scott has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Scott is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.