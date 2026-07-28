Christian Scott And Mets Take On Braves On July 28

Scott is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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