FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Christian Scott
New York Mets

Christian Scott

New York Mets • #45 SP

Christian Scott And Mets Take On Braves On July 28

Christian Scott will get the start for his New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Scott has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Scott is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Scott

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News