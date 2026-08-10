Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 10

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .241 BA, .305 OBP and .463 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .768 and he has scored five runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rangers.

Dean Kremer (1-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.93 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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