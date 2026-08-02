Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 2

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .306 BA, .375 OBP and .611 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .986 and he has scored five runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-2) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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