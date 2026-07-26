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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Baltimore Orioles

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Baltimore Orioles • #32 1B

Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Face Braves On July 26

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .375 BA, .400 OBP and .792 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.192 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.95 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Encarnacion-Strand

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