Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Face Braves On July 26

Encarnacion-Strand is hitting for a .375 BA, .400 OBP and .792 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.192 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.95 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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