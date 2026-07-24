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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Baltimore Orioles

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Baltimore Orioles • #32 1B

Christian Encarnacion-Strand And Orioles Square Off Against Braves On July 24

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Encarnacion-Strand has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Encarnacion-Strand had a .208 BA, .234 OBP and .377 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .610 and he scored 13 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he hit six home runs and drove in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Grant Holmes (6-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Encarnacion-Strand

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