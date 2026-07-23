Chris Sale And Braves Face Padres On July 23

Sale is 10-6 with a 2.06 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up two hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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