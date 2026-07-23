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Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale

Atlanta Braves • #51 SP

Chris Sale And Braves Face Padres On July 23

Chris Sale will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 23 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Sale has -162 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Sale is 10-6 with a 2.06 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up two hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chris Sale

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