Chris Sale And Braves Play Mets On July 29

Sale is 11-6 with a 2.19 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.