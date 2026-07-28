Chris Sale And Braves Take On Mets On July 28
Chris Sale will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Sale has +116 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sale is 11-6 with a 2.19 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.