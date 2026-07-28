Chris Sale And Braves Take On Mets On July 28

Sale is 11-6 with a 2.19 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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