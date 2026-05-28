Chris Bassitt And Orioles Play Blue Jays On May 28

Bassitt is 4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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