Chris Bassitt And Orioles Play Blue Jays On May 28
Chris Bassitt will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Bassitt has -170 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Bassitt is 4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.