Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Yankees On June 8

DeLauter is hitting for a .256 BA, .329 OBP and .405 SLG with a 12.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 23 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rangers.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.