Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Reds On July 29

DeLauter is hitting for a .279 BA, .347 OBP and .441 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 37 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. DeLauter has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (5-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season.

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