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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Diamondbacks On July 31

Chase DeLauter and the Cleveland Guardians will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Progressive Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .280 BA, .351 OBP and .440 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 38 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. DeLauter has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mitch Bratt (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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