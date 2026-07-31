Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Diamondbacks On July 31

DeLauter is hitting for a .280 BA, .351 OBP and .440 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 38 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. DeLauter has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mitch Bratt (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 6.32 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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