Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 2

DeLauter is hitting for a .276 BA, .345 OBP and .440 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 40 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 52 runs. DeLauter has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (8-8) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.86 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.

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