Chase Burns And Reds Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 2

Burns is 12-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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