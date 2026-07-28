Chase Burns And Reds Take On Guardians On July 28
Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Burns is 12-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up three hits.
The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.