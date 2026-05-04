Chad Patrick And Brewers Face Cardinals On May 4

Patrick is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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