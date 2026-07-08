Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Take On White Sox On July 8

Rafaela is hitting for a .284 BA, .332 OBP and .441 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 39 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 38 runs. Rafaela has recorded 12 steals on 18 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Davis Martin looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.08 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.

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