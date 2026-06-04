Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Face Orioles On June 4

Rafaela is hitting for a .287 BA, .348 OBP and .441 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 23 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Rafaela has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.84 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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