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Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox

Ceddanne Rafaela

Boston Red Sox • #3 CF

Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Face Orioles On June 4

Ceddanne Rafaela and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Rafaela has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Rafaela is hitting for a .287 BA, .348 OBP and .441 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 23 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Rafaela has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Trevor Rogers gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.84 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ceddanne Rafaela

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