Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Play Nationals On June 29

Rafaela is hitting for a .280 BA, .329 OBP and .436 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 34 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 35 runs. Rafaela has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Miles Mikolas (2-6 with a 5.24 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

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