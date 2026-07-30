Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Take On Athletics On July 30

Rafaela is hitting for a .280 BA, .321 OBP and .443 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 50 runs. In 423 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Rafaela has recorded 13 steals on 19 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.

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