Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On May 30

Schmitt is hitting for a .289 BA, .328 OBP and .551 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored 26 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Schmitt has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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