Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Rockies On July 9

Schmitt is hitting for a .275 BA, .301 OBP and .482 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 2% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 39 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan Feltner (3-2 with a 4.27 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.