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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On July 3

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, July 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .278 BA, .304 OBP and .489 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 2.1% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 37 runs. In 326 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan Feltner (2-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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