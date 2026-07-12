Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Rockies On July 12

Schmitt is hitting for a .280 BA, .309 OBP and .500 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 42 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (3-9) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 20th start of the season. He has a 6.46 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

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