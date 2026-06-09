Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Nationals On June 9

Schmitt is hitting for a .284 BA, .315 OBP and .534 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 31 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (1-0) gets the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

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