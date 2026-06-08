Casey Schmitt And Giants Square Off Against Nationals On June 8

Schmitt is hitting for a .281 BA, .313 OBP and .537 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 31 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.39 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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