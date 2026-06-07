Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Cubs On June 7

Schmitt is hitting for a .288 BA, .320 OBP and .549 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .868 and he has scored 31 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.13 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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