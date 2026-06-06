Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Cubs On June 6

Schmitt is hitting for a .293 BA, .325 OBP and .559 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 3% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded five steals on six attempts. He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 4-for-6) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Ben Brown (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.92 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

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