Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Braves On June 17
Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Schmitt is hitting for a .276 BA, .308 OBP and .510 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 32 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Schmitt has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the Cubs.
JR Ritchie gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.