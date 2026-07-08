Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Blue Jays On July 8

Schmitt is hitting for a .279 BA, .305 OBP and .488 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 2% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 39 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Schmitt has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.