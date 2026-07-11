Casey Mize And Tigers Face Phillies On July 11

Mize is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.