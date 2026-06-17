FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers • #12 SP

Casey Mize And Tigers Square Off Against Astros On June 17

Casey Mize will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Mize has +112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Mize is 2-3 with a 2.27 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 27 when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up two hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Mize

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Detroit TigersRecent Detroit Tigers Player News

View All Detroit Tigers Player News