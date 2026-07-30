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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Twins On July 30

Carter Jensen and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .237 BA, .305 OBP and .423 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 45 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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