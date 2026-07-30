Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Twins On July 30

Jensen is hitting for a .237 BA, .305 OBP and .423 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 45 runs. In 397 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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