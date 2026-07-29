Carter Jensen And Royals Play Twins On July 29

Jensen is hitting for a .237 BA, .306 OBP and .423 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 44 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (6-6) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 114 1/3 innings pitched.

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