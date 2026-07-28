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Carter Jensen
Kansas City Royals

Carter Jensen

Kansas City Royals • #22 C

Carter Jensen And Royals Face Twins On July 28

Carter Jensen and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Jensen has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jensen is hitting for a .240 BA, .309 OBP and .428 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 44 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Taj Bradley (9-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carter Jensen

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