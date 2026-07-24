Carter Jensen And Royals Take On Tigers On July 24

Jensen is hitting for a .240 BA, .310 OBP and .433 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .743 and he has scored 44 runs. In 378 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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