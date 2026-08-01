Carter Jensen And Royals Face Rockies On Aug. 1

Jensen is hitting for a .235 BA, .305 OBP and .425 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 47 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (3-5 with a 5.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.